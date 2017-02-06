Lebanon Middle School Dismissing Early After Hazmat Spill

Lebanon Middle School is dismissing early Monday because of a hazmat situation, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Robert Angeli said that over the weekend a solvent in a container rusted through in a custodial closet. When administrators and students arrived at the school, located at 891 Exeter Road Monday, they noticed an odor.

Students were moved to the high school on the same campus so officials could investigate.

Angeli said the solvent is not toxic but can cause eye and respiratory irritation with prolonged exposure. School is being dismissed for the day so crews can clean up.