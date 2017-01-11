Lebanon Schools in Precautionary Mode After Bank Robbery

State police are investigating a bank robbery in Lebanon and schools have been placed in precautionary mode.

State police and the Eastern District Major Crime Squad have responded to reports of a bank robbery at 554 Exeter Road and said no injuries are reported, but they notified schools in the area of the ongoing situation.

Supt Robert Angeli said schools were placed in a precautionary mode after state police contacted them.

School business is being conducted and schools will be dismissed on schedule, but no one is being allowed in or out of the schools until then.