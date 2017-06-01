Lebanon Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Conduct

State police are investigating a teacher in Lebanon after accusations that she acted inappropriately with students at an out of school celebration.

A teacher in the Lebanon Public School district is under investigation, concerning allegations of "inappropriate conduct", according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said they were contacted by district administrators earlier this week.

The superintendent of schools in Lebanon told the NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters the unnamed teacher at Lyman Memorial High School is on paid administrative leave.

A video appears to show the teacher climbing a ladder in the dark at a social gathering of students in Bozrah over the weekend.

NBC Connecticut has a copy of the video in question. It is approximately two minutes long. The clip was circulating among students and on social media, including SnapChat.



Phrases like "let's go," "move out of the way," and a countdown from the number five, could be heard, before the reported teacher in question takes hold of a zip line, and swings across it for approximately 15 seconds. The crowd erupts, as it happens and student Tanner Evans, who says he was there explains the teacher than dropped into a body of water, before drying off and leaving the gathering.

"All of a sudden, she just like huffed it down the zip line and it was like "woah" the teacher just did that, everyone was pretty shook," Evans told NBC Connecticut after school today.

Lyman Memorial Senior Tanner Evans doesn't know who allegedy invited the high school teacher- who now on paid leave- to a Memorial Day weekend gathering he describes as students celebrating the end of the year at a field in Bozrah. Evans said the teacher was gone after 15 minutes.

"I just heard her say, "are you guys going to tell me when to jump? And she was standing there by the ladder, she was pretty hesitant. After she came out of water, pretty wet obviously, and went down dried herself off," Evans added

Superintendent Robert Angeli would not discuss the nature of the allegations or confirm the teacher's name, but, assures the school community this teacher did not teach any classes on Wednesday, before being escorted off school grounds around lunch time. Administrators were made aware of the allegations against the staff member in question on Tuesday after school, according to Angeli.

NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters are not naming that person, because the district investigation is not complete and no criminal charges have been filed.

State police told to the NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters they are investigating the allegations of "inappropriate conduct." One mom who wants to remain anonymous said the teacher taught her son.

"I'm really concerned. My son is a student at Lyman and I'm hoping the teachers would be good role models and I'm really sad to hear this. I would think there needs to be repercussions, and you know if she loses her job, that's really sad. But she should've thought before she did what she did," she said.

Evans said he did not see any alcohol at the party and feels maybe it wasn't the best idea, buy believes it isn't too serious.

"It was pretty funny to see our teacher go down zip line so if does get booted, it's a little unfair," reiterated Evans.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to this particular teacher. Stopping by at her house, over email, on social media and by phone, along with reaching out to her union contact, Connecticut Education Association in Hartford. Nobody got back to us.

None of the nine members of the school board returned our emails and phone calls either.