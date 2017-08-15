Where to Find Glasses to View Solar Eclipse

While many places are sold out of glasses to view Monday's solar eclipse, there are still some places to find them.

With excitement building over the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, the first in almost 40 years, enthusiasts are finding solar viewing glasses are getting harder to find.

Several major retailers have sold out of the eye-protecting glasses in Connecticut, but 13 libraries statewide will offer them for free.

"It’s not just library patrons," said Nicole Cignoli, of Glastonbury Welles Turner Memorial Library, regarding the sparked interest from her community. "Everybody’s excited."

For Cignoli, preparations for Monday’s solar eclipse have been one year in the making. Last August, a NASA affiliate sent her and several other librarians nationwide information regarding a grant to help fund programs related to the eclipse.

On Tuesday, she and her team have about 100 pairs. Other libraries, like Rocky Hill’s, have close to 1,000.

In Glastonbury, science enthusiasts who hope to safely catch a glimpse of the rare phenomenon can pick up their free frames Monday at 10 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. From there, viewers can stick around for around for the library’s viewing party.

"It should be at 2:45 p.m. (for) 66 percent totality, so it won’t be a total eclipse but it’ll be fun just to see what happens," said Cignoli.

Another option is to get creative with welding supplies.

Kevin Slate from Maine Oxy said he’s received several inquiries from people asking if he has the shade 12 glass in stock.

"The shade part means the darkness of the filter plate," Slate said. "The lower the number, the easier it is to see through."

Shade 12 is the minimum shade NASA requires, which is so much darker than what Slate typically uses for welding that he hardly ever sells it. Whether in-store or through welding suppliers, the proper protectant typically costs less than two dollars.

For a list of libraries offering glasses in Connecticut, click here.