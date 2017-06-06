Library Book Returned Nearly 52 Years Later

It took more than five decades, but a long overdue library book has been returned to a library in West Hartford.

The book, “Who Has Seen the Wind,” by W.O. Mitchell, was due on Sept. 29, 1965, according to the West Hartford Libraries.

Someone returned the book to the book drop on Monday morning. On the book was a short handwritten note.

“Returning this book to you after too many years. Sorry it has taken so long,” the note says.

The library’s response is one of gratitude.

“Thank you to whomever dropped this in our Book Drop this morning! Note reads "Returning this book to you after too many years. Sorry it has taken so long." Note that it was due on September 29, 1965 - we appreciate it!”

The book was published in 1947 and it was made into a movie in 1977.

