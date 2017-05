More videos (1 of 9)

Man Injured In Fall at Enders State Forest

A 22-year-old student from the University of Hartford was seriously injured after falling from a waterfall area in Enders State Forest in Granby on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area near Longlott Road around 3 p.m.

The victim was flown by Life Star to St. Francis Hospital, according to police.

His condition has not been released.