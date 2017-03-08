Snow to Impact the Friday Morning Commute

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a 'First Alert' for snow that will impact the state Friday morning.

Snow will overspread the state late Thursday night and continue into the first half of the morning.

The timing will likely lead to some impacts for the morning commute and could result in school delays and or cancellations.

We're forecasting one to as much as three inches of snow statewide.

This really isn't a big storm but the timing is what will lead to issues.

There's another chance of snow on Tuesday which could be more significant.

Check back later this afternoon for updates.