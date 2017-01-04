Light Snow Friday Morning

A storm passing southeast of the region will be close enough to deliver a small amount of snow Friday morning.

Until then, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Cooler weather arrives Thursday, when temperatures won't climb above freezing in most spots.

Friday morning, temperatures will be in the teens and twenties – plenty cold for snow.

Some towns could pick up an inch of snow, with the best chance being in southeastern Connecticut. The rest of Friday will be dry and temperatures will remain below freezing.

This weekend looks quite nice for skiing. It will be cold, with highs in the upper 20s, but high pressure will sponsor a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Another warm-up is in the cards by the middle part of next week, when highs could touch 40 degrees.

Along with the renewed warmth comes the chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday.