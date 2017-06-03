Anthony Mascero of Woodbury hustles up a pole at the Regional Line Workers Rodeo in Tolland Saturday.

Line workers put their skills to the test at the Regional Line Workers Rodeo in Tolland Saturday.

The competition is designed to show people how difficult utility work used to be before modern technology, as well as practice skills that may be needed in emergencies that happen today.

Mary-Kate Daley is one of today’s 62 competitors and says that the event builds camaraderie.

“The support that is there is incredible. You meet people from different parts of the state, different companies, other states, and you come back or if you’re working on a storm you always know a face. It’s amazing,” she said.