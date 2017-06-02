Lines Form for ‘Free Gas On God’ Event in Hartford

A huge line has formed as residents wait for free gas today.

Mount Olive Church Ministries is hosting its second annual “Gas On God” event this morning, which provides up to $2,000 worth of free gas at two Hartford gas stations.

The church is making an effort to connect with the community. When customers pull up to the pumps, drivers will receive a “Free Gas on God” payment of up to $20 at both locations.

The first event is at 10 a.m. at Noble Gas Station at 3250 Main St.

The second one is at noon at Mobil Gas Station at 605 Albany Ave.

Customers at Mobil will also receive a bag with chicken tenders, a honey butter biscuit and a bottle of water as long as supplies last.











