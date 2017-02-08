Loaded Gun Found Outside Bristol School | NBC Connecticut
Loaded Gun Found Outside Bristol School

    Police are investigating after students found a loaded .9 mm handgun outside a Bristol school.

    Students from Southside School alerted school staff at 8:50 a.m. that they saw a handgun in a grassy area just off the bus path that leads to the front entrance of the school, according to police.

    After students alerted them, school staff responded to the area and stood by the handgun until police officers arrived.

    No one was injured, police said, and officers are investigating.

    Anyone with information should to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.

