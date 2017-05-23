Local Authorities Reacting to Manchester Concert Attack

Local authorities are reacting to the deadly explosion in Manchester, England.

At least 22 people, including children, were killed and more than 50 injured in a suspected suicide bombing at Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert Monday night, according to British police.

A spokesman the XL Center in Hartford said they are monitoring the situation and will plan accordingly. No large events are scheduled until July.

And Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said that safe, secure events are a top priority for their department.

“It's something we would look at. We are constantly reassessing our mass crowd events in an effort to not be a soft target. I'm certain there will be lessons learned out of the U.K. We'll watch and learn. But, nothing should stop our focus- 'If you see something, say something,’” Foley wrote in a statement Monday night.

Our neighbors to the south are stepping up security. In New York City, officials said while there are no specific threats they are stepping up patrols in popular areas that may be considered targets for attackers. People can expect to see more counter-terrorism officers in places like Madison Square Garden, Time Square, and Yankee Stadium.

To our north in Boston, police said they are closely monitoring the news and stepping up security at concert venues across the city. There are no known threats at this time.