Local Authorities on Alert After London Attack

Following the London attacks Saturday night, State Police say there’s no known threat to Connecticut.

Still, law enforcement here remains vigilant.

At least seven people were killed and 48 injured in a series of attacks in London Saturday.

Former FBI special agent Kenneth Gray – now a lecturer at the University of New Haven - says a suspect likely chooses a car or knife out of convenience, with little training needed.

“This is a new type of attack that is using unconventional weapons,” Gray said.

And Gray calls the locations that were struck easy, unprotected targets.

“There’s no way to detect it before it actually unfolds. So this makes it very difficult to defend against,” Gray said.

Still, police in the state are on guard.

Hartford police tweeted that the department’s “Crime Center detectives watching international events closely. Isolated to the UK at this time.”

Gov. Dannel Malloy released a statement on the attacks:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted by these senseless acts of violence – we mourn for those who lost loved ones and pray for those who are injured. While we do not yet know the full details of today’s event, it is an admonition that we must always remain vigilant and is a reminder that if you see something, say something.”

Malloy added that safety officials are monitoring the situation.

Saturday’s violence in England is the third in recent times.

In March on Westminster Bridge, several people were killed after an attacker in a car plowed into a crowd and then jumped out and stabbed others.

And then about two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

It’s a horrible trend that Gray says is not surprising.

“You normally see one act inspire another act, inspire another act,” Gray said.

While terrorism is rare, police remind you if you see something suspicious to alert authorities.