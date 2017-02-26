Loved Ones Mourn Mother Fatally Stabbed in Bridgeport

Oscar Hernandez-Carranza, the father suspected in a fatal stabbing who prompted a multi-state AMBER Alert when he took off with his young daughter, is locked up on a $1.25 million bond in Pennsylvania as he faces a slew of charges related to his getaway from a homicide scene in Connecticut.

He’s accused of killing his girlfriend in Bridgeport and then snatching their young daughter, prompting an AMBER Alert across several states.

As the 39-year-old awaits extradition back to Connecticut, on Saturday night loved ones mourned the death of a mother taken far too soon.

Candles lit up Greenwood Street in Bridgeport as friends and family came together for a vigil to remember Nidia Gonzalez.

Police say the 26-year-old mother was stabbed to death in a home.

Officers blamed her boyfriend Hernandez-Carranza for killing her and hurting another woman in the house.

Family friends are in disbelief Gonzalez is gone.

“She never got mad at anyone. She’s the happiest person you could meet,” Henry Rivera, a family friend, said.

After the gruesome crime, detectives say Hernandez-Carranza grabbed his and Gonzalez’s six-year-old daughter and then took off.

That prompted an AMBER Alert across several states for little Aylin.

Police caught up with both of them in Pennsylvania, some 350 miles away from Bridgeport.

Loves ones are comforted that Aylin – who could cheer up anyone - is safe.

“She’s just that nice of a little girl and the fact that she was taken. And no one knows what’s going on,” Rivera said.

Hernandez-Carranza was back in the country despite U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deporting him about four-years ago.

The El Salvador native had prior convictions for assault and threatening.