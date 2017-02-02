Lowe's to Hire 332 Seasonal Employees in Hartford, New Haven | NBC Connecticut
Lowe's to Hire 332 Seasonal Employees in Hartford, New Haven

    AP
    FILE - In this June 29, 2016, file photo, customers walk toward a Lowe's store in Hialeah, Fla. Lowe's reports financial results Wednesday, Nov. 16. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

    Lowe's said it will be hiring hundreds of seasonal employees in Connecticut.

    A spokeswoman for the company said Lowe's plans on hiring 45,000 seasonal workers across the nation, including 400 in Connecticut-- approximately 332 in the New Haven and Hartford area. 

    Seasonal employees include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products. Lowe's is alos hiring loaders to help pick up at local locations, a trend that accounts for 60 percent of its online orders. 

    Anyone interested in a seasonal position can apply here

    Published 2 hours ago

