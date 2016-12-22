MDC Issued Drought Advisory

The Metropolitan District Commission has issued a drought advisory because of declining water levels amid a lack of rain.

The drinking water reservoir supply is at around 75 percent capacity, which is a 500-day supply, assuming there is no rain at all and water usage continues at normal levels, according to the MDC.

MDC serves Bloomfield, East Hartford, Hartford, Newington, Rocky Hill, West Hartford, Wethersfield and Windsor. It also supplies treated water to parts of Cromwell, East Granby, Farmington Glastonbury, Manchester and South Windsor and has agreements to sell water to Portland and Connecticut Water Company, which serves customers in Unionville and Collinsville.

The drought advisory does not include restrictions on water use for individual customers, but city and town officials are asked to cut back on water use for non-essential operations, such as street cleaning, municipal watering and vehicle washing.

Because of the drought, MDC is suspending washing its own vehicles and limiting hydrant flushing operations.

The MDC also has emergency interconnections with New Britain, Berlin and Windsor Locks and New Britain has reached out to MDC to utilize its services.

MDC said it has been supplying New Britain with water as of Dec. 1, so it is providing water not only to the 400,000 people in greater Hartford it normally supplies, but also to more than 87,700 in New Britain, so that might speed up the time at which MDC reaches the next level of drought and issues a “Drought Watch,” which is activated when reservoir levels fall to 53 percent of capacity.

At the current rate, MDC estimates that it will reach the 53 percent trigger point in late May.

“Even with the request for water from New Britain, the MDC is fully capable of meeting expected demands, and we want our customers to be assured the MDC is in contact with all appropriate regulatory authorities monitoring the drought conditions.” Scott Jellison, CEO of MDC, said in a statement.

The MDC is asking customers to use water wisely and repair leaky toilets, fix leaky faucets, run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads, replace old fixtures and appliances with new water efficient ones, take showers instead of baths and avoid runing faucets when you brush your teeth or shave.

Get additional information on water saving tips here.

Get information on reservoir levels here.