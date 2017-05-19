MDC Warns of Impostors After Wethersfield Incident

The Metropolitan District Commission is issuing a warning for customers to be cautious of someone posing as a water company employee to try and get into homes.

This morning, a man claiming to be from the water company gained access to a Wethersfield residence near Tobler Terrace and quickly left when he was confronted about his authenticity, according to MDC. No additional details were released about the incident.

MDC urges residents, especially those who are home during the day, to be alert for imposters.

These are some tips provided: