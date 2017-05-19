MDC Warns of Impostors After Wethersfield Incident

The Metropolitan District Commission is issuing a warning for customers to be cautious of someone posing as a water company employee to try and get into homes.
This morning, a man claiming to be from the water company gained access to a Wethersfield residence near Tobler Terrace and quickly left when he was confronted about his authenticity, according to MDC. No additional details were released about the incident.
MDC urges residents, especially those who are home during the day, to be alert for imposters.
These are some tips provided:
- MDC field employees wear clothing and drive vehicles clearly marked with the MDC logo.
- The MDC encourages customers to stay secure within the home while asking for identification from anyone who comes to their door. All MDC employees have photo identification badges and will gladly display them upon request. The policy is “No Identification - No Entry.”
- If someone comes to your door claiming to be from the water company and you do not have a previously scheduled appointment, do not allow access to your home until calling the MDC Command Center at 860-278-7850, extension 3600, to verify their identity.
- If you have any doubt about the individual’s identity or motives, or authenticity of their credentials, do not allow them entry into your home and call the police.
Published 3 hours ago