MMCT Venture Releases Rendering of East Windsor Casino

    Tecton Architects
    A rendering of the proposed East Windsor casino

    MMCT Venture, the joint company of the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes, have released a rendering of the proposed third casino in the state, planned for East Windsor.

    The proposed site was the prior home of a Showcase Cinema and a Wal-Mart, off Interstate 91.

    The East Windsor Board of Selectmen has approved a development agreement for the casino. The agreement states that MMCT will pay the town $3 million no later than 15 months before the gaming facility opens. MMCT would also pay the town $3 million annually on top of regular tax payments, which are expected to total approximately $5.5 million per year.

    The tribes have said a third casino, located in central Connecticut, is essential to compete with a MGM facility slated to open in Springfield, Mass., in 2018.

    Opponents of the casino held a meeting earlier this week where over 100 people attended. They cite concerns about traffic, crime and the societal impacts of gambling, and have started a petition calling for a town referendum about building the casino.

    Lawmakers still have to approve a third casino and the governor would have to sign off on any bill that made it to his desk.

    Published 12 minutes ago

