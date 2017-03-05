Make-A-Wish CT Grants Hartford Teen $5,000 Shopping Spree

Make-A-Wish Connecticut made a 17-year-old boy from Hartford a happy teenager Sunday.

Surrounded by family, Angel Velez had the time of his life at the Westfarms Mall, where Make-a-Wish granted him a shopping spree.

Velez suffers from Chrone’s Disease and said he is grateful for all the electronics and clothes he picked out.

“It feels good and comfortable, show off my guns,” Velez joked.

Wilma Hoffman, a Make-a-Wish Grantor, said seeing Velez smile makes all the hard work worth it.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for weeks now, and it’s such a wonderful day stores are so generous,” she said.

The total wish money reached nearly $5,000 and participating stores included Hollister, Pandora, Microsoft, Brio’s Game Stop and Best Buy.