Malloy, CT Activists Vow to Fight New Travel Ban

Governor Dannel Malloy and immigrant and Muslim activist groups pushed back today against the newest travel ban announced by the Trump administration.

Six of the same countries were listed as potential threats to the United States, so bans remained in place, but Iraq was removed from the list.

David McGuire, the executive director of the ACLU in Connecticut, wasn't convinced of any real policy change.

“Make no mistake, this is still a repackaging of the original ban. It’s still targets predominantly Muslim countries,” McGuire said.

The governor, who has been outspoken on matters relating to refugees and immigration, said the country has a vital role to play when it comes to helping refugees from war-torn countries, and this new executive order flies in the face of that mission.

“This is not intended to be 90 days," he said of the stated time-frame of the executive order. "This is intended to be a long-term ban on accepting our responsibilities in the United States to resettle refugees.”

Abrar Omeish with the Muslim Student Association at Yale, said the newest executive order ignores the contributions of refugees and immigrants to the country.

Whether they have jobs on campus or whether they are students contributing to the academic nature of Yale and publishing and providing scholarly input that their wonderful minds bring from their countries, I don’t think that’s something that makes them have to feel validated.”