Malloy: 'Everything Has to be on the Table' For Budget Talks

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, facing the prospect of negotiating a budget agreement with fewer fellow Democrats, said Friday that "everything has to be on the table" if lawmakers from both parties want to truly fix the state's continuing spate of budget deficits and reduce the size of state government.

"If we're going to have a meaningful, bipartisan discussion about who we are, where we are and where we want to get to, then everything has to be on the table," Malloy told reporters during a meeting in his state Capitol office, two days after he delivered his State of the State address to the General Assembly.

Malloy said lawmakers can't "cherry pick" programs they want to protect, as they've done in past years.

But the Democrat also stressed he is not advocating higher taxes, even though he didn't rule out the possibility of tax hikes appearing in a final budget agreement. The Working Families Organization, which previously endorsed Malloy, has criticized him for focusing more on cuts to state services and jobs while not making corporations and Connecticut's wealthiest residents "pay their fair share."

"I'm not leading with taxes," Malloy said Friday. "I don't take them off the table, but I think you can tell from my speech that's absolutely not what I'm leading with."

The new fiscal year that begins July 1 is projected to have a $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion deficit. The state's main spending account is roughly $18 billion. Meanwhile, the following fiscal year is expected to have a shortfall ranging from $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

Malloy is scheduled to unveil his proposed two-year budget next month for lawmakers to consider. During his address on Wednesday, he said he would propose additional spending cuts, as well as changes to the state education aid formula for cities and towns. Municipal aid is the state's largest expense, making up one-fifth of the state budget, or $5.1 billion.

Also, Malloy said his administration has been meeting with state employee unions about possible labor concessions. While the governor has already negotiated an agreement that restructures future pension payments, he didn't rule out possible changes to pension benefits and other givebacks. That's something Republican legislators have been seeking for years.

The negotiated agreement now moves to the legislature for consideration.

The GOP won enough votes in November to create an even partisan split in the Senate for the first time since 1893. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats now hold a narrow six-vote majority.

Malloy insisted he wasn't concerned about having to work with more Republicans. He said he expected a lot will get done in the new session.

"I got Democrats last year to cut $850 million out of the budget," he said. "I'll take my record."