Malloy Wants to Avoid Tax Increases; Can't Rule Them Out

The governor says it is too early to start seriously discussing either tax increases or exactly how much money needs to be cut from cities and towns in order to balance the budget.

“I want to be very clear, I’m not leading with tax increases. I’m leading with constrained expenditure," he said.

One thing is clear, however, and that's the governor looking under every rock for savings in the 2018 fiscal year budget.

“If we’re going to have a conversation about how we spend money, we have to have a conversation about how we spend all of the money and you can’t have all of these sacred cows," he said during an interview Friday, two days after his annual State of the State Address.

The governor called for a reevaluation of the way the state funds cities and towns, which amounts to roughly five billion of all state expenses.

He called Friday, for what amounts to a means test for municipalities, where they would need to show what they're spending money and why they need it.

“We need a real test. What is the property tax burden adjusted across a statewide basis? What are the needs that a community has with respect to the dollars that they’re receiving? What is the collective burden of a community with respect to educating children in poverty, for instance?”

Governor Malloy said flatly Friday that Hartford should not consider bankruptcy to deal with its fiscal crisis, but said the state won't simply write a blank check to prevent that, and said Mayor Luke Bronin has to do as much as possible to secure labor and other savings.

“I represent a workforce that has made some real sacrifices, where are the sacrifices coming from in the workforce in Hartford?”

He said he believes Hartford's fate will dictate the futures of neighboring towns, even if those towns think they're immune to the Capital City's challenges.

“This idea that you can live in West Hartford, or Avon, or Simsbury, or East Hartford and not be a part of the greater Hartford community is just not the case, having said that, those communities have the right to make their decisions as well.”