A 23-year-old man is recovering after his father accidentally shot him with a handgun, according to South Windsor police.
Police said they were called to a home on Gail Lane around 9:50 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. When they arrived the resident told them that he accidentally shot his son in the stomach with a 9mm handgun while showing off the weapon, police said.
The victim was conscious and alert when police arrived and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
Officers interviewed other family members on scene and it appears this was in fact an accident, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
Published 2 hours ago