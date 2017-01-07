South Windsor police were called to a home on Gail Lane for a report of an accidental shooting Saturday morning.

A 23-year-old man is recovering after his father accidentally shot him with a handgun, according to South Windsor police.

Police said they were called to a home on Gail Lane around 9:50 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. When they arrived the resident told them that he accidentally shot his son in the stomach with a 9mm handgun while showing off the weapon, police said.

The victim was conscious and alert when police arrived and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Officers interviewed other family members on scene and it appears this was in fact an accident, police said.

No other information was immediately available.