A Hartford man is accused of causing an intentional chemical spill at the Glastonbury company he’d been terminated from months earlier and has been arrested.

Manuel Sastre, 54, of Hartford, is accused of spilling sodium hydroxide at CT Galvanizing/Highway Safety Corporation at 239 Commerce Street in Glastonbury in 2015, according to Glastonbury police.

Sastre had been let go from the company a few months earlier and police said they determined that he had intentionally caused the spill.

The Hartford man was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief in the first degree and discharge to the waters of the state without a permit.

Bond was set at $50,000 and Sastre has been ordered to stay away from the business.



