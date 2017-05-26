Richard Skenderian is accused of beating 77-year-old woman to make her stop talking.

A Hartford man accused of severely beat a 77-year-old woman “to make her stop talking” has been arrested and is being held on half-a-million dollars bond.

Farmington officers responded to Sunset Terrace around 9:30 p.m. on May 25 after 53-year-old Richard Skenderian, of Hartford, called 911.

Police said he was visibly upset, covered in blood and admitted to punching the victim to make her stop talking.

Officers detained Skenderian and found the 77-year-old woman lying on a mattress in the basement, police said.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital with critical injuries and Skenderian was transported to the Farmington Police Department.

He has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree assault of an elderly victim and first degree abuse of persons.

Bond was set at $500,000. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.



