Man Accused of Stealing Car, Cigarettes in Milford

A man accused of a car theft and a gas station burglary in Milford was arrested after a chase on Sunday and Milford officers are working with other local agencies where similar types of burglaries have happened.

Police said they received a complaint about a stolen late 90s model green Subaru motor vehicle and license plate from a dealership on New Haven Avenue.

Then, around 3:50 a.m., a burglary alarm went off at a New Haven Avenue gas station. Police found that the front door was forced open and several cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

When police reviewed video surveillance, they realized the car matched the description of the stolen car, which was seen around 4:50 a.m. in the Interstate 95 northbound rest stop.

But David Schoendorf, 42, of Branford, fled on I-95 northbound and there was a brief chase, police said.

Officers said they called it off due to public safety concerns and Schoendorf turned the vehicle around on I-95 North and began heading south.

When police found and searched the car, they found several cartons of cigarettes in the vehicle, but Schoendorf was nowhere to be found.

While checking the I-95 South rest stop, police saw Schoendorf and they took him into custody.

Schoendorf was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree larceny, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, interfering with an arrest, second-degree breach of peace, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of a license plate and no insurance.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.