Man Accused of Stealing Car from Hamden Fitness Center

Hamden police have arrested a man accused of stealing a car from a fitness center last month.

Police said they responded to Edge Fitness Center at 2300 Dixwell Ave. at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 to investigate the car theft and have charged 19-year-old Justin Born, of Hamden.

The victim told police he had gone into the fitness center to work out and noticed his car was missing when he left the facility, police said. When the victim checked his gym bag, he realized his car keys were missing and police determined that the locker he used was not locked.

On Friday, police arrested Born and he has been charged with second-degree larceny. He was held on a court-set $10,000 bond and is due back in court on March 24.

The online docket says he is still in police custody. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney.