Man Accused of Stealing Mail Truck in Waterbury

A man faces charges after stealing a mail truck, according to Waterbury police.

Police said that on May 30 they were called to assist the Postal Inspector with an investigation. A postal worker was delivering mail in the area of Houston Street at Unity when a man got into her truck and took off.

The suspect, later identified as Gerardo Retamar, 37, went around the corner in a truck then ran off on foot.

Detectives caught up with Retamar at Waterbury Hospital, where he admitted to taking the truck and taking ecstasy, police said.