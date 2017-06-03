Man Accused of Stealing Mail Truck in Waterbury | NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Stealing Mail Truck in Waterbury

    Waterbury Police

    A man faces charges after stealing a mail truck, according to Waterbury police.

    Police said that on May 30 they were called to assist the Postal Inspector with an investigation. A postal worker was delivering mail in the area of Houston Street at Unity when a man got into her truck and took off.

    The suspect, later identified as Gerardo Retamar, 37, went around the corner in a truck then ran off on foot.

    Detectives caught up with Retamar at Waterbury Hospital, where he admitted to taking the truck and taking ecstasy, police said.

