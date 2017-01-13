Man Stole Over $90K Worth of Jewelry from Monroe Home: PD

A New Haven man is accused of stealing over $90,000 worth of jewelry from a Monroe home back in 2012, according to Monroe police.

Police said the burglary happened at a Wells Road home on April 19, 2012. The homeowner reported that the jewelry stolen was worth $93,225.

According to police, new information provided in 2016 led them to the suspect. David Sullivan, 39, of New Haven, was charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree burglary. Sullivan is currently in custody. He was held on a $50,000 bond.