Man Arrested After Pipe Bomb Denoted in Woodbury: Police

A man linked to a pipe bomb detonated in Woodbury last April has been arrested, state police said.

Connecticut State Police obtained two search warrants for 20 Greenwich Drive in Southbury and a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse as a result of an investigation into a pipe bomb detonated in Woodbury on April 15.

Various state police troops, the state police emergency services unit, fire and explosives unit and the FBI executed the search warrants on Thursday at 4:05 a.m.

Brian Fluman, 34, faces three counts of charges related to explosives and blasting agents, one count of possession of an assault weapon and one count of manufacturing of bombs as a result of the search and seizure.

Fluman, a convicted felon, was also charged with breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

His bond was set at $50,000 and is expected to appear in court on June 9.