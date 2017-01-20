Man Led Police Chase in Stolen Truck, Rammed Cruiser: Police

A man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen box truck from Norwich to Sterling Friday morning and police said the man intentionally rammed a police cruiser.

A resident of Talman Street in Norwich called police to report a stolen vehicle and police tried to stop the truck on East Main Street, but the driver kept going, police said.

Norwich police reached out to state police, who help in the pursuit of 44-year-old Peter Smith, of Norwich, on Interstate 395 into Norwich, according to police.

Smith ended up in a culvert and intentionally hit the state police cruiser, police said.

Police took Smith into custody at 4:40 a.m. after a brief struggle and he has been charged with third-degree larceny, engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving and operation with a suspended license.