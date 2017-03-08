Man Arrested in String of Old Lyme Vandalism Cases

Connecticut state police have arrested a man accused in multiple vandalism incidents in Old Lyme between September and January.

Victor Farrell was served 13 arrest warrants for various incidents from September 2016 through January 2017. Police allege that Farrell and several juveniles were involved in multiple criminal incidents at Lyme-Old Lyme High School, including breaking into a and damaging a storage shed and shooting arrows at a truck in October, knocking over a port-a-potty in November, and vandalizing walls, a shed and the sidewalk with spray paint in November.

Farrell is also accused in other incidents, including setting a dump truck and excavator on fire on September, spray painting vehicles in October and November, and smashing property at multiple locations throughout the time period.

Farrell was held on a total of $44,500 in bonds and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Several juvenile suspects are also suspected in some of the cases but will not be identified due to their age.