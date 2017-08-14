Man Attempting to Rob Guilford Home Arrested in Marsh: Police

A man attempting to rob a Guilford home on Monday morning was arrested in a nearby marsh after fleeing the scene, police said.

The arrest comes after Guilford police announced that the town had been experiencing an increase of daytime burglaries over the past several weeks.

Police responded to a reported residential burglary in progress in the area of Seaside Lane just before 10 a.m. on Monday.

The neighbor, who knew the residents were not home at the time, saw a man entering the garage, police said.

Responding Guilford officers, firefighters, Connecticut State Police troopers, Madison police officers, North Branford officers and DEEP officials responded to the area to search for the suspect.

Units were able to limit the suspect's movement and contain in him a small area with K-9 units, officers on foot and the Connecticut State Police Helicopter, Guilford police said.

Madison Police Sgt. Bryan Baxter and his K-9 partner, Paco, were able to apprehend the man in the marsh.

The suspect's identity is still be confirmed by Guilford police. He is expected to be charged with burglary and interfering charges. Additional charges may follow.

The investigation into the rash of daytime burglaries continues and police will determine if this suspect had any involvement in other incidents.

Anyone with information about Monday's incident or similar ones is asked to contact Guilford Police at (203) 453-8061.