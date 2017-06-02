Man Bit Officer Who Stopped Him for Reckless Driving: Police

A man accused of reckless driving and biting a police officer was arrested in Branford, police said, and his father is accused of interfering.

Police identified 18-year-old son, Gino Vella, as the motorcyclist who bit the police officer. They have not identified the other motorcyclist.

Police officers responded to Hosley Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting reports of two motorcycles operating recklessly.

As Officer Jay Kaufman followed the drivers, they backed up, drove toward Kaufman’s police cruiser and kicked it as they went by, police said.

Gino Vella and the other motorcyclist then drove recklessly in the Foxbridge Village area, going over lawns in the congested condominium complex, and endangering many adults and children walking in the area, police said.

At the intersection of Brushy Plain and Brookwood Drive, the two drivers split up until officers eventually stopped them at the intersection of Brookwood and Victor Hill Drive.

Police said Gino Vella then crashed his motorcycle into the front of Officer Mark Andrew’s Police cruiser, lunged into the passenger window and tried to assault Andrew, police said.

When a detective pulled Gino Vella out of the window, Vella bit the officer’s hand, police said.

Then Anthony Vella and a juvenile tried to go to Gino’s aid and were taken into custody as well, police said.

Gino Vella is charged with assault on a peace officer, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, two counts of Interfering with an officer, engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving and improper operation on a public highway.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

His 55-year-old father was charged with interfering with an officer and was released on a $2,500 bond.

The juvenile was released to a parent and the second motorcyclist has not been identified.