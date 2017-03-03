Man Charged After Abandoning Dog in East Haven: Police

East Haven police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a dog next to a dumpster near a local apartment complex.

On Jan. 10 police were called to investigate after a dog was found in a crate by the Breezewood Condominiums at 130 Coe Avenue. The animal was left without food water or any protection from the elements, police said.

Photo credit: East Haven Animal Shelter

Authorities posted photos of the dog and were contacted by someone who recognized the animal and identified him as “Menace.”

Police said when they located Menace’s owner, 28-year-old Michael Giano, of Branford, he admitted to abandoning Menace at the apartment complex. He said he left Menace because the dog was too aggressive.

Giano was charged with cruelty to animals, failure to vaccinate and failure to comply with ownership requirements. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

The East Haven Animal Control officer said that Menace would have been accepted at the animal shelter if Giano had wanted to surrender him, no questions asked. Menace remains at the shelter and is undergoing training in the hopes that he will one day be adoptable.