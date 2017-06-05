Man Charged After Vehicle Kills 3 Goslings: Police

A Southington man has been charged with animal cruelty after hitting and killing three goslings Friday, according to police.

Police said they received a complaint at 10:13 a.m. Friday that several geese had been hit by a vehicle on Welch Road by Mount Vernon Road and witnesses had the driver stopped.

Police said 68-year-old Thomas Guerrette, of Southington, was driving his Chevrolet pickup and struck a family of geese that was trying to cross the road.

He told police he took his eyes off the road to look at a housing development. When he looked back, the geese were in front of him and he tried to avoid them but couldn’t, he said, according to police. Then a vehicle pulled into his lane and he stopped.

Some witnesses told police they felt Guerrette intentionally hit the geese.

One witness claimed he stopped for the family of geese to cross the street and Guerrette’s vehicle initially slowed, but then it accelerated and struck the geese, police said.

Another witness said he was traveling behind Guerrette’s vehicle and the truck appeared to swerve into the geese and did not brake to avoid the hitting the geese, according to a news release from police.

Two goslings died from being hit and a third had to be euthanized at the scene because of the severity of the injuries, police said.

Guerrette was charged with cruelty to animals and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on June 13.