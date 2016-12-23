Man Charged With Assaulting Roommate in Norwich

A Norwich man who called police and reported that his roommate was injured in a possible suicide attempt has been arrested and accused with domestic assault. Police said the victim was in a medically induced coma for several days and both of his legs needed to be amputated.

Police and medics responded to an apartment on East Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 27 after 28-year-old Kristopher J. Prudhomme called 911 to report that his roommate, a 35-year-old man, was incoherent and had red marks around his neck from a possible suicide attempt, police said.

The victim was transported to William W. Backus Hospital and then moved to Hartford Hospital, where he was in a medically induced coma for several days and had to have both legs amputated.

After an investigation, police obtained a warrant charging Prudhomme with first-degree assault, strangulation in the first degree, cruelty to persons and tampering with physical evidence.

He turned himself in last night at police headquarters and was released after posting a $250,000.00 court-set surety bond.

Lauren E. Muskus, 21, of Monroe, turned herself in this morning at police headquarters and was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

She was released after posting a $25,000 court-set surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.