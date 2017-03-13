Man Charged With Burglary at American Russian Club in Shelton

Shelton police have arrested a man who is accused of trying to rob a Subway restaurant and stealing the cash register and liquor from the American Russian Club in December.

Police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki, of Shelton, Friday and charged him with criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.

Police said Szustecki was wearing a mask when he tried to rob the Subway restaurant on Howe Avenue on Dec. 23. He implied he had a gun but did not get away with any money, according to police.

He is also accused of burglarizing the American Russian Club on Howe Avenue on Christmas. Police said he took the cash register and bottles of liquor.

Police previously arrested Szustecki on Dec. 26 in connection with burglaries at Porky’s Café and Steller’s Garage in Shelton and said they connected him to the other cases during that arrest.