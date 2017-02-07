A man who is accused of forcing a woman to take money out of her bank account and leading police on a chase has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, as well as additional charges.

Southbury Police and troopers from Troop A in Southbury responded to Chase Bank at 775 Main St. South just before 11 a.m. Monday after bank employees reported that a man was forcing a woman to take money out of her bank account, according to state police.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Claude Williams, of Waterbury, and said he was waiting in the car for the victim as she was in the bank. When he saw police, he fled and led them on a chase along local roads in Southbury for about nine minutes until crashing into the median at the bottom of the Interstate 84 exit 15 eastbound off-ramp.

Police took Williams into custody after the crash and said he and the victim know each other and no injuries have been reported.

Williams has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree robbery, engaging police in a pursuit and additional offenses. Police said they found narcotics on Williams and he was also charged with illegal possession of narcotics.

Bond was set at $250,000.