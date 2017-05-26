A man previously identified as a person of interest in the suspicious death of a New Fairfield woman earlier this month has now been charged with murder and sexual assault.

Authorities previously identified 32-year-old Steven Flood as a person of interest in the death of a 55-year-old woman found in the home on Candlewood Road on May 2 and said he lived at the same address. He has now been charged with felony murder, third-degree larceny, first-degree murder of victim sex assault, first-degree aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault in a spousal or co-habitational relationship.

State troopers responded to the home for a well-being check on May 2. After forcing their way inside, they found the woman’s body and deemed her death suspicious, state police said. Police have not released the woman's name, but said she died of blunt-force trauma to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

While checking the home, police identified Flood as a person of interest and searched several addresses for him.

Police found him camping in the woods in Union. Authorities said he was driving a stolen car and obtained a warrant charging him with third-degree larceny.

The warrant in that case was is sealed, but state police said Flood had a 21-year-old New Fairfield man’s car and that was the reason for the charge.

Bond has now been set at $1 million.