Man Charged in Armed Robbery at Shelton Subway
Man Charged in Armed Robbery at Shelton Subway

    Shelton Police

    Shelton police have arrested a Milford man suspected in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in December. 

    James Karpicky, 35, of Milford, has been named as a suspect in the armed robbery on Dec. 7 in the Subway restaurant at 815 River Road. 

    A female employee told police a man in a ski mask stuck an object in her back that felt like it could have been a handgun and demanded she empty the cash register, which she did, according to police. 

    The robber then fled in a Mini Cooper. 

    Police in Shelton, Milford and Trumbull investigated, identified Karpicky as a suspect in this case as well as several other Fairfield County robberies and said other arrests are expected. 

    He was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny. 

    Karpicky was held on a $75,000 bond. 

