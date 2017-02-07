Man Charged in Armed Robbery at Shelton Subway

Shelton police have arrested a Milford man suspected in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in December.
James Karpicky, 35, of Milford, has been named as a suspect in the armed robbery on Dec. 7 in the Subway restaurant at 815 River Road.
A female employee told police a man in a ski mask stuck an object in her back that felt like it could have been a handgun and demanded she empty the cash register, which she did, according to police.
The robber then fled in a Mini Cooper.
Police in Shelton, Milford and Trumbull investigated, identified Karpicky as a suspect in this case as well as several other Fairfield County robberies and said other arrests are expected.
He was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny.
Karpicky was held on a $75,000 bond.