Man Charged in August Bridgeport Murder

    Bridgeport Police

    Bridgeport police have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected in a murder in August. 

    Jeremy Middleton has been charged with the murder of Shane Slinsky on Aug. 27. 

    Police said three men Slinsky thought were his friends brought him from Stamford to Bridgeport but the men really intended to rob him. 

    When the group stopped in front of 21 Wood Terrace, Slinsky was shot and killed, police said. 

    Middleton was arrested on Friday and charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and larceny in the third degree. 

    He is being held on $500,000 bond. 

    Police said they expect to make more arrests in the case.

    Published 39 minutes ago

