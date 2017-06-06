Man Charged in Crash on I-91 That Killed Woman

A 27-year-old Windsor Locks man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash on Interstate 91 South in Enfield last year that killed a woman and badly injured a man.

Brett Spencer Verona, 27, of Windsor Locks, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and other violations in connection with the crash on I-91 South in Enfield just after midnight on June 13, 2016.

Police said he was changing lanes near exit 48 when he hit the back of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Randal Lee Ruelle, 48, of Milford. Ruelle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital.

His passenger, Caroline Brazeau Mcallister, 48, of Milford, was transported to Baystate Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

After a lengthy investigation, police have arrested Verona and have also charged him with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading responsibility, failure to drive a reasonable distance apart and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on $50,000 bond and is due in court on June 14.