Man Charged in Double Stabbing in Clinton

A West Haven man is suspected in a double stabbing in Clinton Sunday night.

Police from Clinton and Madison responded to River Road at 7:55 p.m. Sunday to investigate after two 45-year-old men were stabbed and both victims had serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Members of Clinton Volunteer Fire Department EMS treated the victims, then transported them to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police said 56-year-old Anthony Magaraci, of West Haven, and a female passenger had fled in a white Volkswagen Passat and they were found in Windsor, just off of Interstate 91.

Magaraci was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. The passenger was not charged.

Magaraci is being held on a $500,000 bond, and will be arraigned at Middlesex Superior Court in Middletown on Tuesday.