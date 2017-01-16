Man Charged in New London Stabbing

Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in New London that badly injured a man on Sunday evening.

Police responded to 200 Montauk Ave. at 7:42 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing and found 51-year-old Terry Pipkin trying to leave and saw traces of blood on him, police said, so officers detained him.

Inside the apartment, police found a male victim with severe cuts on his face, neck and stomach and he was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and then moved to Yale-New Haven Hospital because of his serious condition.

Police charged Pipkin with first-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information should call the New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-1481. You can leave anonymous information through the New London Tips 411 system.