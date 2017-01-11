Man Charged with Driving in Circles on Ex's Lawn in Orange

A Florida man is accused of driving circles on his ex’s lawn because he was upset about his old partner’s new relationship, according to Orange police.

Edward Buffington, 27, was charged with criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

Police allege that Buffington drove his pickup in circles on the lawn of a home on Garden Road on Dec. 30. Police found Buffington a short distance from home after they responded to the call around 12:15 p.m.

Buffington had a prior relationship with the resident of the home and he was apparently upset about that person’s new relationship, police said.

Buffington was released on a $500 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.