Man Charged with Firing Gun into Air on I-91 in Rocky Hill

A Newington man is accused of firing a gun into the air on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Saturday.

Connecticut State Police charged Joseph Weeks, 34, with unlawful discharge of a firearm, breach of peace and reckless endangerment.

Police said that Weeks was arrested after troopers responded to reports of someone firing a shot into the air on the I-91 south exit 24 off ramp, near the On the Border Restaurant.

According to state police, Rocky Hill police stopped Weeks when they spotted him in his vehicle, which matched the description given by callers.

Weeks was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.