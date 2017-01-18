Hartford police arrested a man accused of brandishing and firing off a gun in the street while high and pointing the weapon at a responding officer, police said.

Police said they were called to the area of Maple Avenue at Main Street around 5:45 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area. Callers reported a man wearing a blue coat had shot off a gun and was still on scene displaying the weapon.

An officer responded and saw the suspect, identified as Abdias Cortes of Eat Hartford, on the sidewalk. The officer reported that Cortes appeared high or disoriented and he was openly brandishing the gun.

According to police, the officer ordered Cortes to drop the weapon but Cortes refused and pointed the gun directly at the officer. At that time, more officers arrived on scene which distracted Cortes, who lowered his weapon. Officers took Cortes into custody after a brief struggle.

The gun was a Glock 9mm handgun and was loaded with eight live 9mm rounds, police said. Officers found a spent 9mm casing on the ground but no shooting victims were located.

The Focused Violence Reduction Team was called in to assist.

Cortes was taken to police headquarters where he admitted to being high on narcotics, police said. He did hold a valid pistol permit and the gun was properly registered. The permit was remanded, police said.

Cortes was charged with criminal attempted assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm while under the influence, breach of peace and interfering with police.