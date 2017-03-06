Man Charged with Keying Stamford Police Vehicles

Stamford police arrested a man accused of keying two police vehicles Sunday morning.

Police said that around 11 a .m. Lt. Hohn was driving on Hoyt Street next to Stamford police headquarters when he witnessed a man keying a parked Stamford patrol vehicle. When the lieutenant confronted the man, he took off.

Police chased the suspect and tackled him in from of police headquarters. The suspect struggled and screamed that he “hates the cops” until other officers came to assist and took him into custody, according to police.

Police said surveillance footage shows the suspect, identified as Nicholas Tartell, 62, of West Haven, parking a vehicle in front of headquarters entrance and vandalizing two police vehicles before he was confronted. When police searched the vehicle, they found a hunting knife on the front seat.

According to police, Tartell was also involved in a car chase with Darien police shortly before the Stamford incident.

Tartell was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with police, and weapons in a motor vehicle. He was also issued a summons by Darien police for engaging police in pursuit and reckless operation.

Tartell was issued a $25,000 bond and was sent to Stamford Hospital for a mental evaluation.