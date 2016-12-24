Police in Manchester investigate an accident involving a pedestrian that was hit by a TRUCK. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man in his 40s was critically injured when he was struck by a Home Depot rental truck Friday evening.

Police said the accident happened on Deming Street and the victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the victim did remain on scene and spoke with police.

“She's cooperating with the investigation,” said Traffic Unit Sgt. Stephen Bresciano. “She's talking to the officers, she didn't sustain any injuries in the crash.”

The driver has been identified as 30year-old Njideka Ezeonyekwelu of Plainville.

Manchester police and Metro Traffic Services all responded to investigate. The investigation is ongoing, but police said Friday that neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor in the crash. Officers also noted that there was no crosswalk nearby and it is unclear why the victim was in the road.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Ofc. Justin Gaudino at 860-533-8651.